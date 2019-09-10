Público
Podemos reclama la "paralización de urgencia" de la caza de tórtolas en Madrid

La formación pide a la Comunidad de Madrid que incluya el ave en el listado de animales protegidos.

Imagen de archivo de una tórtola europea. - EFE / Imagen: XPixel-Shutterstock-SEO/BirdLife

Podemos Comunidad de Madrid ha registrado una petición en la Consejería de Medio Ambiente, Ordenación del Territorio y Sostenibilidad en la que exige la "paralización de urgencia de la autorización de caza de tórtola" en la región, al entender que la situación actual, "delicada" para esta especie, infringe las recomendaciones de la Unión Europea (UE).

En un comunicado difundido este lunes, la formación subraya que la UE aprobó un plan en julio de 2018 que "reflejaba la necesidad de una moratoria cinegética" en la caza de este ave, y que España puede afrontar "un expediente sancionador por ofrecer protección insuficiente", dado que entre 2006 y 2016 el número de ejemplares abatidos pasó de 430.000 a 890.000.

Según el texto emitido el año pasado por la UE, España "alberga más de la mitad de la población reproductora en la UE", por lo que es un territorio de "gran importancia para la conservación de esta especie", y reprocha la ausencia de "medidas necesarias para mejorar la protección".

Por todo ello, Podemos exige que se incluya la tórtola "en el listado de animales protegidos, prohibiendo su caza y su captura en todo el territorio de la Comunidad de Madrid, e informando al respecto a "las federaciones de caza y propietarios de cotos de caza".

"Solicitaremos las medidas legales oportunas para depurar las responsabilidades personales y concretas de los responsables que omitan su deber de cumplir con las recomendaciones de los ámbitos europeos y las normativas administrativas superiores", subraya el partido morado.

