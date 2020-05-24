Estás leyendo: Rectificación de Daniel Montero Bejarano

Rectificación de Daniel Montero Bejarano

Carta de rectificación del señor Daniel Montero Bejarano, por el reportaje 'Los periodistas Pozas y Rendueles piden el cierre de la investigación por su presunto vínculo con Villarejo y el robo a Iglesias'.

Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero y Dina Bousselham junto con el europarlamentario socialista, Jean-Luc Mélenchon y su equipo.
Pablo Iglesias, Irene Montero y Dina Bousselham junto con el europarlamentario socialista, Jean-Luc Mélenchon y su equipo. La foto es del 6 de octubre de 2015, realizada en Bruselas. Un mes después alguien robaba el móvil de la colaboradora del dirigente de Podemos y llegaban los datos de la cuenta del entonces diputado europeo a la "brigada política", dirigida por Eugenio Pino y su jefe de gabinete, José Ángel Fuentes Gago.

En relación con el artículo titulado "Los periodistas Pozas y Rendueles piden el cierre de la investigación por su presunto vínculo con Villarejo y el robo a Iglesias", publicado el pasado 28 de abril de 2020 en Público, el Sr. Daniel Montero Bejerano al amparo de la Ley Orgánica 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, reguladora del derecho de rectificación, ha manifestado a este diario:

1.- Que Don Daniel Montero no está relacionado en forma y manera alguna con los hechos que en se instruyen en la investigación.

3.- Que no es cierto que Don Daniel Montero Bejerano fuera directivo de la Revista Interviu. Su relación era laboral y como uno más de los redactores de la plantilla. Además dejó su puesto de trabajo en la misma en abril de 2015, meses antes de que se produjeran los hechos que se investigan en la llamada operación DINA.

