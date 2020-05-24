Rectificación de Daniel Montero Bejarano

madrid
En relación con el artículo titulado "Los periodistas Pozas y Rendueles piden el cierre de la investigación por su presunto vínculo con Villarejo y el robo a Iglesias", publicado el pasado 28 de abril de 2020 en Público, el Sr. Daniel Montero Bejerano al amparo de la Ley Orgánica 2/1984, de 26 de marzo, reguladora del derecho de rectificación, ha manifestado a este diario:
1.- Que Don Daniel Montero no está relacionado en forma y manera alguna con los hechos que en se instruyen en la investigación.
3.- Que no es cierto que Don Daniel Montero Bejerano fuera directivo de la Revista Interviu. Su relación era laboral y como uno más de los redactores de la plantilla. Además dejó su puesto de trabajo en la misma en abril de 2015, meses antes de que se produjeran los hechos que se investigan en la llamada operación DINA.
