Rectificación que solicita Baltasar Garzón

Baltasar Garzón, en relación a la información titulada 'Garzón trabajó para la Banca d'Andorra, donde hay cuentas de 'excapos' de Venezuela', ha solicitado a 'Público' la publicación de una rectificación.

Baltasar Garzón, en una conferencia en Quito. — Rodrigo Buendía / AFP

A solicitud del sr Baltasar Garzón Real, en relación a la información publicada con fecha 5 de febrero de 2019 en Público bajo el título <Garzón trabajó para la Banca d'Andorra, donde hay cuentas de 'excapos' de Venezuela>, quiere ejercitar su derecho de rectificación:

D. Baltasar Garzón Real no es abogado de Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) en España.

Ha sido ILOCAD, SL., con personalidad jurídica propia y cuyo objeto social es el propio de los despachos de abogados, quien ha sido contratada por otro despacho de abogados para la realización en España de labores de asesoramiento a este otro despacho profesional, además de que ILOCAD, SL., en ese contexto, ha asumido en parte la formulación de una querella que no ha sido firmada por el Sr. Baltasar Garzón Real sino por otro Letrado de aquella, junto con otro abogado de un tercer despacho profesional.

D. Baltasar Garzón Real no es abogado defensor en el procedimiento judicial identificado en este medio de comunicación como "causa Tándem".

