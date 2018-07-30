La presidenta del Govern balear, Francina Armengol; el presidente del Parlament, Baltasar Picornell; y el presidente del Consell de Mallorca, Miquel Ensenyat, se han mostrado a favor de que en el Parlament se debata una iniciativa para la realización de un referéndum sobre la continuidad de la Monarquía.
En declaraciones a los medios tras una audiencia con el Rey Felipe VI en el Palacio de La Almudaina, Armengol ha asegurado que está a favor de que en el Parlament "se pueda debatir de todo".
Por su parte, Picornell ha explicado que como parlamentario no puede oponerse a que cualquier grupo presente una propuesta en la Cámara balear y, preguntado por cuál sería su voto, ha bromeado con que ya se sabe "de qué pie cojea".
Igualmente, Ensenyat, abiertamente republicano, ha defendido que "no hay nada más democrático que un referéndum" y ha recordado que "la soberanía la tiene el pueblo". "Tendríamos que acostumbrarnos más a esa cultura. Muchas veces reducimos la democracia a poner una papeleta en las urnas cada 4 años", ha añadido.
Además, el presidente del Consell ha sostenido que "los años pasan y las circunstancias pasan" por lo que ha manifestado que es necesario adaptarse a ello. "Me gustaría que me dieran opción a decidir", ha dicho.
