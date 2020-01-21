madridActualizado:
La nueva ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, tendrá este miércoles su primera toma de contacto con los principales sindicatos y grupos de empresarios. Dicha reunión llega protagonizada por numerosas reformas que el Gobierno pretende acometer en el terreno laboral.
Díaz se verá a las cinco y media de la tarde, según ha adelantado El País, con los líderes de los sindicatos mayoritarios –CC.OO. y UGT– y principales patronales –CEOE y Cepyme–. La reunión llega, además, con cierto clima de tensión desde el sector empresarial después de que el líder de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, asegurara que "si a la empresa se le complica una norma laboral, igual no contrata a nadie" a colación de las aspiraciones del nuevo Ejecutivo.
Además, por su trayectoria previa, la ministra de Unidas Podemos no es precisamente un perfil que cuente con la confianza de la patronal liderada por Garamendi. No obstante, en este primer contacto ambas partes podrán limar asperezas y encontrar sus posturas al tiempo que debaten sobre los grandes objetivos del Ejecutivo en la materia.
Entre ellos, destaca la intención de derogar "los aspectos más lesivos" de la reforma laboral, como el artículo que posibilita el despido por absentismo causado por bajas médicas, la recuperación de la ultraactividad de los convenios colectivos o la derogación de la prioridad aplicativa del convenio de empresa sobre el sectorial. También subir el salario mínimo interprofesional, con el objetivo a largo plazo de situarlo en el 60% del salario medio en 2023.
