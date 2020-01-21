Estás leyendo: La ministra de Trabajo se reunirá con sindicatos y patronales este miércoles

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Reforma laboral La ministra de Trabajo se reunirá con sindicatos y patronales este miércoles

Yolanda Díaz establecerá su primer diálogo con la CEOE, Cepyme, CC.OO. y UGT con la derogación de la reforma laboral y la subida del salario mínimo como temas principales. 

La nueva ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, en su toma de posesión del cargo. / EFE
La nueva ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz (d), en su toma de posesión del cargo. / EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Actualizado:

público / servimedia

La nueva ministra de Trabajo y Economía Social, Yolanda Díaz, tendrá este miércoles su primera toma de contacto con los principales sindicatos y grupos de empresarios. Dicha reunión llega protagonizada por numerosas reformas que el Gobierno pretende acometer en el terreno laboral. 

Díaz se verá a las cinco y media de la tarde, según ha adelantado El País, con los líderes de los sindicatos mayoritarios –CC.OO. y UGT– y principales patronales –CEOE y Cepyme–. La reunión llega, además, con cierto clima de tensión desde el sector empresarial después de que el líder de la CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, asegurara que "si a la empresa se le complica una norma laboral, igual no contrata a nadie" a colación de las aspiraciones del nuevo Ejecutivo. 

Además, por su trayectoria previa, la ministra de Unidas Podemos no es precisamente un perfil que cuente con la confianza de la patronal liderada por Garamendi. No obstante, en este primer contacto ambas partes podrán limar asperezas y encontrar sus posturas al tiempo que debaten sobre los grandes objetivos del Ejecutivo en la materia.

Entre ellos, destaca la intención de derogar "los aspectos más lesivos" de la reforma laboral, como el artículo que posibilita el despido por absentismo causado por bajas médicas, la recuperación de la ultraactividad de los convenios colectivos o la derogación de la prioridad aplicativa del convenio de empresa sobre el sectorial. También subir el salario mínimo interprofesional, con el objetivo a largo plazo de situarlo en el 60% del salario medio en 2023. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú