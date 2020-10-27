Estás leyendo: El Congreso aprueba la reforma de las pensiones y deja margen para ampliar el consenso hasta que el pacto llegue al Pleno

El Congreso aprueba la reforma de las pensiones y deja margen para ampliar el consenso hasta que el pacto llegue al Pleno

La Comisión del Pacto de Toledo aprueba las recomendaciones que servirán de base para reformar el sistema de pensiones. El acuerdo sale adelante con 30 votos a favor, 5 en contra (los de Vox) y dos abstenciones (ERC y Bildu). Las recomendaciones serán ratificadas en sesión plenaria en las próximas semanas, un margen en el que los grupos podrán presentar votos particulares y en el que se espera que algún partido más se sume al consenso.

Reunión de la Comisión del Pacto de Toledo este martes en el Congreso — EFE

El acuerdo para reformar las pensiones ya es una realidad. La Comisión para el Seguimiento y Evaluación de los Acuerdos del Pacto de Toledo ha aprobado este martes el dictamen de recomendaciones que servirá de base a la reforma del sistema de pensiones y de la Seguridad Social, tras cuatro años de intentos infructuosos marcados por la inestabilidad política y los adelantos electorales.

La aprobación en la comisión se produce después de que, el pasado viernes, la Mesa y los portavoces del órgano cerraran un preacuerdo sobre el borrador de las recomendaciones. El texto ha salido adelante con un amplio consenso: 30 diputados han votado a favor, cinco han votado en contra (los representantes de Vox) y dos se han abstenido (los de ERC y EH Bildu).

Entre las reformas que contienen las recomendaciones están el compromiso de blindar la revalorización de las pensiones de acuerdo al coste de la vida por ley, el traspaso del déficit de la Seguridad Social al déficit del Estado para sanear las cuentas del sistema, la ampliación del cálculo de la pensión a toda la vida laboral y la posibilidad de elegir los mejores años de cotización, o el traspaso de las bonificaciones de los planes de pensiones privados individuales a los planes de pensiones privados de empresas.

