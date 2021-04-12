Estás leyendo: Escrivá anuncia que las pensiones subirán con el IPC del año anterior

Reforma de las pensiones Escrivá anuncia que las pensiones subirán con el IPC del año anterior

El ministro de Seguridad Social ha añadido que la inflación negativa se compensará a lo largo de los tres años siguientes.

12/04/2021.- El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, antes de comparecer en la Comisión del Pacto de Toledo. J. Hellín. POOL / Europa Press
Las pensiones se vincularán al IPC del año anterior, compensándose los años
de inflación negativa a lo largo de los tres siguientes. El ministro de Inclusión, Seguridad Social y Migraciones, José Luis Escrivá, ha realizado este anuncio en la comparecencia de este lunes ante la Comisión del Pacto de Toledo, en la que ha informado de manera técnica y valiéndose de power point de la situación de la Seguridad Social y de las reformas que se plantean en el marco de las recomendaciones elevadas por esta comisión.

El órgano del Congreso acordó el pasado 17 de marzo por unanimidad la comparecencia del ministro en sede parlamentaria para dar cuenta de las reformas normativas del Gobierno que se han enviado a Bruselas en materia de pensiones. Y es que, la mayoría de los portavoces de la comisión expusieron su malestar con Escrivá por la "opacidad" a la hora informar sobre las propuestas que el Gobierno baraja para acometer una reforma de las jubilaciones, así como de las negociaciones con la UE y los agentes sociales en este ámbito.

