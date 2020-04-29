Estás leyendo: Reino Unido supera a España en muertes confirmadas al sumar las residencias

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Reino Unido supera a España en muertes confirmadas al sumar las residencias

Los fallecimientos que el Gobierno de Boris Johnson incluye ahora en los registros corresponden a casos ocurridos entre el 2 de marzo y el 28 de abril

Luis, Boris, y la ironía de necesitar los servicios que recortas y profesionales a los que expulsas
Boris Johnson, primer ministro británico. 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

sevilla

Público/Efe

El número de muertos por COVID-19 en el Reino Unido se ha elevado este miércoles hasta 26.097, frente a los 21.678 contabilizados hasta ayer, después de que el Gobierno haya comenzado a incluir datos de fallecidos en residencias y domicilios de Inglaterra.

El ministro de Exteriores británico, Dominic Raab, detalló que las muertes que entran ahora en los registros corresponden a casos ocurridos entre el 2 de marzo y el 28 de abril, por lo que no corresponden a un "incremento repentino" de la mortalidad.

Esta cifra es mayor por primera vez que la de España que, según los datos que aporta el Gobierno, alcanza ya los 24.275 fallecidos a causa del coronavirus.

El cambio de criterio llega después de semanas de críticas por la manera en que el Gobierno británico, que dirige el primer ministro Boris Johnson, había venido informando de las muertes, lo que hacía las comparaciones con otros países europeos muy complicadas.

La doctora Yvonne Doyle, directora médica de Public Health England, la agencia pública sanitaria, dijo, según recoge el diario The Guardian: "Cada muerte es una tragedia. Poder rastrear la cifra de muertes diarias es vital para que podamos comprender el impacto de la enfermedad".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú