La actual responsable de Política Institucional de IU Andalucía y diputada por Cádiz, Inmaculada Nieto, será la nueva portavoz del grupo de Adelante Andalucía en el Parlamento en sustitución de Antonio Maíllo, que este martes ha firmado formalmente su renuncia al acta de diputado ante la presidenta de la Cámara autonómica, Marta Bosquet.
En un comunicado, Adelante Andalucía ha informado de que, además de Nieto, el diputado por Málaga Guzmán Ahumada (IU) entrará en la dirección del grupo parlamentario para desarrollar las tareas que venía haciendo Nieto y que consisten en la supervisión de iniciativas para el cumplimiento del programa de Adelante Andalucía.
El resto de la dirección del grupo parlamentario se mantiene igual, de modo que Ángela Aguilera (Podemos) continúa en la Presidencia --en sustitución de Teresa Rodríguez, de baja maternal--, José Ignacio García (Podemos) como portavoz adjunto y Maribel Mora (Podemos) como coordinadora del grupo.
Inmaculada Nieto es algecireña y licenciada en Ciencias Políticas y actualmente estudia Derecho. Es diputada desde el año 2012 y ha sido, entre otras, ponente de la Ley de Función Social de la Vivienda y de la Ley de Memoria Democrática de Andalucía.
