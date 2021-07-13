Estás leyendo: Francesc Vallès, exdiputado del PSC, nuevo secretario de Estado de Comunicación

Francesc Vallès, exdiputado del PSC, nuevo secretario de Estado de Comunicación

Miguel Ángel Oliver, todavía en el cargo, seguirá al frente de la Secretaría unos días más para terminar de gestionar algunos asuntos en curso, como por ejemplo, el homenaje de Estado a las víctimas del coronavirus.

Francesc Vallès
Franscesc Vallès en una comparecencia en 2015. Adriapu / Wikipedia

Madrid

La remodelación del Gobierno que llevó a cabo Pedro Sánchez el pasado fin de semana parece no haber acabado aún. El actual secretario de Estado de Comunicación, Miguel Ángel Oliver, dejará de ejercer esta responsabilidad en los próximos días y le sustituirá el exdiputado del PSC, Francesc Vallès.

El Gobierno debía decidir la persona que relevaría a Oliver al frente de la Comunicación del Gobierno, un cargo para el que EFE esta mañana adelantaba una posibilidad: El catalán Francesc Vallés.

Por otra parte, Miguel Ángel Oliver ha comunicado este martes su futura marcha a su equipo y a los directores de comunicación de los distintos ministerios. Según ha sabido Europa Press, su marcha está prevista para dentro de unos días, ya que aún debe terminar de gestionar algunos asuntos en curso, como por ejemplo, el homenaje de Estado a las víctimas del coronavirus, que tendrá lugar el jueves.

En concreto, fuentes del Gobierno han informado a Efe de que el nombramiento está previsto que se apruebe en la reunión del Consejo de Ministros del próximo martes.

La salida de Oliver y la remodelación de la Secretaría de Comunicación se suma a los importantes cambios que Sánchez acometió el pasado sábado y que, además de implicar la salida de la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y otros seis ministros, supuso la marcha del que fuera jefe de gabinete de Sánchez, Iván Redondo.

