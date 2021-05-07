madridActualizado:
Podemos celebrará su Cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana Estatal en los meses de mayo y junio para renovar los órganos y designar un nuevo liderazgo del partido tras la dimisión del actual secretario general de la formación, Pablo Iglesias. Así lo ha anunciado el partido después de que este viernes su ejecutiva (el Consejo de Coordinación Estatal) haya mantenido una reunión para establecer los plazos y el proceso, que necesariamente debe pasar por unas primarias.
Aunque el calendario concreto no se conocerá hasta el jueves de la próxima semana, la Secretaría de Organización del partido ha avanzado que las votaciones para elegir a los nuevos cargos (entre ellos la Secretaría General) tendrán lugar entre el 6 y el 12 de junio, de manera que la Cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana se celebraría el día 13 para ratificar a los cargos designados.
Tras la dimisión de Pablo Iglesias, el pasado martes, la formación ha planificado un proceso de renovación que fuera ágil, pero ordenado, conscientes de que el liderazgo del espacio confederal y de la formación en el Gobierno recaerá ahora en la vicepresidenta tercera de Trabajo, Yolanda Díaz.
En este sentido, Podemos sí que necesitaba elegir a un nuevo líder orgánico que ocupara la Secretaría General que queda vacante con la marcha de Iglesias. En los últimos días se ha conocido que una de las candidatas que se postulará para suceder al actual líder del partido es la ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, que contaría, además, con el apoyo de la actual dirección.
El secretario de Organización de Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, ha difundido un vídeo entre la militancia para explicar la decisión adoptada por el Consejo de Coordinación. "Toca momento de debate y de reflexión individual y colectiva. Será un proceso participado por la ciudadanía en el que miles de personas podrán votar y decidir cómo se configura esta nueva etapa", ha avanzado.
También ha querido agradecer su "liderazgo" a Iglesias, un liderazgo que, ha destacado, "ha tenido consecuencias para él y para su entorno".
