El Consejo General de Ciudadanos ha aprobado este sábado la creación de una gestora que, en general, es continuista respecto a la composición de la antigua dirección del partido y que tiene a Melisa Rodríguez como portavoz. Además, los consejeros han puesto fecha al congreso extraordinario, que se celebrará el 15 de marzo.
"El próximo 15 de marzo, los afiliados van a decidir el futuro y modelo de partido que quieren", ha afirmado el presidente del Consejo General, Manuel García Bofill, que preside la reunión del máximo órgano entre Asambleas de la formación naranja.
Además, el Consejo General ha aprobado por unanimidad el Reglamento de la Comisión Gestora –que se encargará de dirigir y administrar el partido hasta la celebración de la V Asamblea General– y ha aprobado por amplia mayoría la composición de la misma.
La Comisión Gestora está presidida por Manuel García Bofill, como establecen los Estatutos, y el secretario general será José Manuel Villegas, que ya ejercía este cargo en la Ejecutiva de Albert Rivera, mientras que la portavoz es la exdiputada Melisa Rodríguez.
Asimismo, forman parte de la gestora otros 13 miembros: Joan Mesquida (portavoz adjunto), Fran Hervías (Organización), Carlos Cuadrado (Finanzas), José María Espejo-Saavedra (Acción Institucional) y Marina Bravo (Programas).
También Guillermo Díaz (Comunicación), Beatriz Pino (adjunta de Comunicación), Begoña Villacís (Política Local), Ignacio Aguado (Política Autonómica), Marta Rivera (Relaciones Institucionales), Luis Garicano (Asuntos Internacionales), Miguel Gutiérrez (Formación) y Andrés Betancor (secretario jurídico).
