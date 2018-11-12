El PSOE priorizó tener una mayoría de miembros progresistas en el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) antes que la Presidencia o que éste puesto fuese ocupado por una mujer.
Así lo puso de relieve este lunes la portavoz del Comité Electoral del PSOE, Esther Peña, quien recalcó que en el órgano de control de los jueves habrá por primera vez en mucho tiempo esa mayoría de personas de "trayectoria progresista", aunque la Presidencia recaiga en Manuel Marchena, un magistrado enmarcado claramente en el ámbito conservador.
La portavoz socialista, tras la reunión del Comité Electoral, dedicó todos sus esfuerzos en poner en valor el acuerdo alcanzado, que desligó de la ruptura de relaciones entre Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Casado, recordando que esta es una "cuestión de Estado" y que siempre que se dijo que se mantendrían las negociaciones con el Grupo Popular.
Peña no entró en por qué el PSOE ha renunciado a que fuese una mujer quien presidiera el CGPJ, como pretendía en un principio, pero adelantó, que a falta de conocer los nombres de todos los miembros del CGPJ, podría asegurar que será por primera vez un órgano paritario.
La portavoz no quiso adelantar los nombres, que se conocerán este mismo lunes, pero indicó que "no han pedido el carnet a nadie" y que son personas de muy reconocido prestigio e independencia.
Tampoco quiso aclarar si, además del Partido Popular, ha habido negociaciones con Unidos Podemos y el PNV, y defendió le legitimidad y validez de la forma de elección de los miembros del CGPJ.
Añadió que espera que este nuevo Consejo sirva para restañar la maltrecha imagen que tiene actualmente la Justicia entre los ciudadanos, y aseguró que desde el PSOE se quieren impulsar medidas de regeneración y transparencia, pero no quiso adelantar ninguna.
Según Peña, primero se esperará a que lo estudien los nuevos componentes del CGPJ, aunque la voluntad que tiene el Ejecutivo es incluir nuevas normativas que hagan más transparente el funcionamiento, la composición de sus miembros y el funcionamiento en general del máximo órgano de gobierno de los jueces.
