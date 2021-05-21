Estás leyendo: Ione Belarra logra en una hora los 500 avales necesarios para postularse como secretaria general de Podemos

Desde este viernes y hasta el próximo martes está abierto el proceso para que los candidatos a liderar el partido reciban, y presenten después, los avales necesarios. Podemos clausurará su Cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana entre el 12 y el 13 de junio en Madrid.

Ione Belarra
La ministra de Derechos Sociales, Ione Belarra, este jueves en el Congreso. Fernando Alvarado / EFE

madrid

La ministra de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Ione Belarra, ya tiene los avales necesarios para concurrir a las primarias que Podemos celebrará en junio para elegir un nuevo líder y renovar los órganos de dirección. Según fuentes de la formación morada, la candidata habría obtenido los 500 avales necesarios para postularse a la Secretaría General en una hora.

El proceso para recibir, y adjuntar después, los avales se ha abierto este viernes, y se prolongará hasta el martes de la próxima semana. En concreto, se abrió a las 9.45 y, según estas mismas fuentes, a las 10.45 Belarra ya habría reunido los necesarios.

Los avales colegiados son obligatorios para quienes se presentan a la Secretaría General y a la Comisión de Garantías, y opcionales para quienes se presentan al Consejo Ciudadano. Este tipo de aval puede ser pedido y otorgado de forma individual o en bloque (a un equipo o lista) por órganos estatales (el Consejo de Coordinación), autonómicos o por tres círculos activos.

Belarra lanzará su candidatura este sábado desde València rodeada de los perfiles más destacados de la lista que encabeza (la ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso, Pablo Echenique, o los secretarios de Estado de Derechos Sociales y de Igualdad, Nacho Álvarez y Noelia Vera, entre otros).

Podemos celebrará el cierre de su cuarta Asamblea Ciudadana de manera presencial en Madrid los días 12 y 13 de junio.

