Pedro Sánchez ha elevado este miércoles la presión sobre el PP para que se haga efectivo el preacuerdo que el Gobierno asegura tener cerrado con los conservadores para renovar el Consejo General del Poder Judicial. En una entrevista en Telecinco, el presidente ha criticado que se quiera acometer la renovación después del 14 de febrero, cuando se celebrarán las elecciones catalanas.

"¿Qué ocurre, que hay un complejo de la ultraderecha y no se pueden anteponer los intereses del Estado a los intereses del partido porque hay una suerte de miedo de cómo reaccionará el electorado conservador?", se ha preguntado el presidente del Gobierno, que ha criticado que el PP lleva dos años "bloqueando los órganos constitucionales", un tiempo, ha destacado, que coincide con el mandato de Pablo Casado.

Sánchez ha denunciado la actitud del presidente del PP con él y ha lamentado los "insultos" del líder conservador: "Siempre he tratado de tener la relación más cordial con la oposición. Nunca he insultado a Casado, pero si se hace el ejercicio contrario su actitud es bien distinta". Pese a esto, el presidente del Gobierno ha anunciado que "sin duda" llamará al líder del PP, pero ha insistido en que el dirigente conservador "siempre ha tenido mi teléfono abierto. Siempre he tenido un trato respetuoso con el señor Casado, pero cuando uno ve el respeto que ha tenido por mi persona, es distinto".

Además del Consejo General del Poder Judicial, Sánchez ha recordado que también existen bloqueos en la renovación de otros órganos constitucionales, como el Tribunal Constitucional, el Consejo de Administración de RTVE o el Defensor del Pueblo.

