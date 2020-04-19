madrid
El consejero de Hacienda de la Comunidad de Madrid, Javier Fernández-Lasquetty, ha afirmado este domingo que el Ingreso Mínimo Vital que plantea el Gobierno central tiene "un componente ideológico y sectario" de "puro peronismo" y conllevaría "duplicidad" con otros programas de rentas mínimas.
"Es un intento de aprovechar una crisis pandémica para comportarse uno como el peronismo", ha sostenido Fernández-Lasquetty en una entrevista en EsRadio. Fernández-Lasquetty ha explicado que ese Ingreso Mínimo Vital tendrá que ser financiado con deuda pública, que son, ha dicho, "impuestos futuros", por lo que "saldrá del dinero de todos los contribuyentes".
Para el consejero de Hacienda de la Comunidad "no tiene explicación" esta medida del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez puesto que "ya existe una renta mínima en España en todas las comunidades autónomas desde los años 90" que perciben 300.000 familias, en Madrid 22.000, para las personas que "no tienen ningún otro ingreso".
