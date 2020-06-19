Estás leyendo: Podemos renueva sus direcciones en 11 comunidades: elegidas seis mujeres y cinco hombres

Podemos renueva sus direcciones en
11 comunidades: elegidas seis mujeres y cinco hombres 

Concluye el proceso de renovación iniciado el pasado mes de mayo

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, junto a los dirigentes Irene Montero, Ione Belarra y Pablo Echenique - RICARDO RUBIO - EUROPA PRESS - ARCHIVO
El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, junto a los dirigentes Irene Montero, Ione Belarra y Pablo Echenique - RICARDO RUBIO - EUROPA PRESS - ARCHIVO

madrid

público

Podemos ha concluido este viernes el proceso de renovación de sus órganos de dirección en 11 comunidades autónomas. Estas son las personas, seis mujeres y cinco hombres, que han resultado elegidas. 

En Andalucía: elegida coordinadora autonómica Martina Velarde con 5.573 votos (el 72,8%), seguida de María Jesús Castaño con 931 votos (el 12,2%) y de Miguel Aguilera con 635 votos (el 8,3%).

En Aragón: elegida coordinadora autonómica Maru Díaz con 1.267 votos (el 56,1%), seguida de Itxaso Cabrera con 771 votos (el 34,2%) y de Lorena López con 219 votos (el 9,7%).

En Cantabria: elegido coordinador autonómico Luis del Piñal con 400 votos (el 100%).

En Castilla-La Mancha: elegido coordinador autonómico José Luis García Gascón con 1.055 votos (el 54,6%), seguido de Helena Galán con 876 votos (el 45,4%).

En Catalunya: elegida coordinadora autonómica Concepción Abellán con 2.961 votos (el 64,4%), seguida de Noelia Bail con 1.089 votos (el 23,7%) y de Manuel Galiñanes con 323 votos (el 7%).

En la Comunidad de Madrid: elegido coordinador autonómico Jesús Santos con 9.301 votos (el 100%).

En la Comunitat Valenciana: elegida coordinadora autonómica Pilar Lima con 2.206 votos (el 44,7%), seguida de Naiara Davó con 2.168 votos (el 43,9%) y de Fernando Navarro con 560 votos (el 11,3%).

En Euskadi: elegida coordinadora autonómica Pilar Garrido con 1.371 votos (el 84,1%) seguida de María Luisa Gadea con 260 votos (el 15,9%).

En Extremadura: elegida coordinadora autonómica Irene de Miguel con 586 votos (el 100%).

En La Rioja: elegida coordinadora autonómica Aránzazu Carrero con 205 votos (el 39,4%), seguida de Sara Carreño con 188 votos (el 36,1%) y de Germán Cantabrana con 82 votos (el 15,8%).

En la Región de Murcia: elegido coordinador autonómico Javier Sánchez con 1.115 votos (el 100%).

