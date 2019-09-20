Público
Repetición de las elecciones Celaá subraya que “en absoluto” Sánchez mintió a Iglesias sobre el Gobierno de colaboración

La portavoz del Gobierno defiende que el presidente en funciones no se equivocó al decir que no hubiera dormido con un Gobierno con Unidas Podemos, “es una forma de hablar, pero todo el mundo entendió lo que quiso decir”

La portavoz del Ejecutivo en funciones, Isabel Celaá, seguida por los ministros de del Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, y deAgricultura, Luis Planas, a su llegada a la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión del Consejo de Ministros, en La Moncloa. EFE

La portavoz del Gobierno en funciones, Isabel Celaá, salió este viernes en defensa de Pedro Sánchez y aseguró, ante las acusaciones de Pablo Iglesias, que “el presidente en absoluto mintió al líder de Unidas Podemos sobre el Gobierno de colaboración. Se lo aseguro y se lo subrayo”, afirmó.

Celaá, además, defendió los mensajes lanzados el jueves por el presidente del Gobierno en funciones durante la entrevista que concedió a la Sexta, y aseguró que “no se equivocó” con la polémica frase de que un Gobierno con Unidas Podemos le hubiera quitado el sueño a él y al 95% de los españoles. “Es una forma de expresión, pero todo el mundo sabe lo que quiso decir el presidente”; dijo.

La portavoz del Gobierno, además, destacó que el Ejecutivo comparte el estado de ánimo de la ciudadanía ante la repetición de las elecciones y destacó que esto es consecuencia de que “el PSOE fue boicoteado por el resto de fuerzas políticas para poder formar Gobierno”; apuntó.

No obstante, quiso lanzar Celaá un mensaje positivo y aseguró que España es un país vigoroso que ha salido de situaciones más complicadas, “y ahora tiene la oportunidad de considerar y reconsiderar lo que ha venido haciendo cada fuerza política”; manifestó.

La portavoz no quiso pronunciarse sobre las malas relaciones entre PSOE y Unidas Podemos, pero recordó que los socialistas hicieron hasta cinco ofertas, incluyendo un Gobierno de coalición, “pero fueron incapaces de valorar lo que se les estuvo ofertando. Y si uno no valora lo que tiene, cómo pretende ser depositario de la confianza para gestionarlo;” se preguntó.

