Repetición de las elecciones "Por todo lo que nos une", el lema del PP para aglutinar al centro-derecha el 10-N

El partido conservador apuesta por un tono más moderado que en el 28-A y por poner en valor la gestión del partido cuando estaba en el Gobierno.

El secretario general del PP, Teodoro García Egea, durante la presentación del lema de su partido para las elecciones del 10 de noviembre. EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

El PP llevará el lema Por todo lo que nos une en las elecciones del 10 de noviembre, en lo que quiere que sea un "grito de esperanza y de unión" para aglutinar a los votantes en torno al presidente del partido, Pablo Casado, como la "única alternativa" para desbloquear al país.

Así lo ha anunciado el secretario general del partido y director de campaña, Teodoro García Egea, durante la presentación de la campaña este lunes en la sede del partido en Madrid. El número dos del partido conservador ha afirmado que ese eslogan es un "grito de esperanza" que supone "dejar al lado la polaridad y el enfrentamiento". "Es una mirada al futuro, al entendimiento y al buen gobierno", ha manifestado.

Para esta campaña el PP apuesta por un tono más moderado que en el 28-A y por poner en valor la gestión del partido cuando estaba en el Gobierno, sobre todo a nivel económico para "salvar" a España de la crisis que creen que amenaza el país.

Los populares salen "a ganar", ha afirmado García Egea, y solo si lo consiguen se plantearían llegar a un acuerdo con los socialistas para que gobierne el PP, pero en ningún caso están dispuestos a facilitar una investidura del presidente del Gobierno en funciones y candidato socialista, Pedro Sánchez.

