El PSOE lidera la intención de voto con un 27,2% que le proporcionarían 121 escaños, seguido por el PP que con un 21,4% obtendría 97 escaños, según una encuesta de GAD3 para el diario ABC.
Unidas Podemos con un 12,4% de los votos y 34 escaños, Ciudadanos con 9,6% y 21 parlamentarios, y el nuevo partido de Ínigo Errejón Más País con 5,2% de los sufragios y 9 representantes se sitúan a continuación. El resto de partidos independentistas, nacionalistas y regional sumarían el 11,9% y obtendrían 36 escaños.
Según estos resultados las tres formaciones de izquierdas de carácter nacional (PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Más País) no conseguirían la mayoría para gobernar pues en conjunto obtendrían 164 escaños quedando a 12 de la mayoría absoluta (176 diputados).
La encuesta también destaca que un hipotético pacto de PSOE y Ciudadanos tampoco obtendría la mayoría para gobernar al sumar solo 151 escaños entre ambas.
El sondeo de GAD3 para ABC fue realizada entre el 23 y el 25 de septiembre sobre una muestra de 1.207.
