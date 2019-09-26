Público
Repetición electoral Una encuesta otorga nueve diputados al partido de Errejón el 10-N

Un sondeo de Gad3 para el diario 'ABC' pronostica que el PSOE ganaría las elecciones generales pero perdería dos escaños. El PP subiría hasta los 97 diputados y Ciudadanos se hundiría: perdería 25 parlamentarios. Unidas Podemos cedería ocho.

Íñigo Errejón aplaude junto a otros miembros de su partido tras anunciar su candidatura a las elecciones generales. (BALLESTEROS | EFE)

El PSOE lidera la intención de voto con un 27,2% que le proporcionarían 121 escaños, seguido por el PP que con un 21,4% obtendría 97 escaños, según una encuesta de GAD3 para el diario ABC.

Unidas Podemos con un 12,4% de los votos y 34 escaños, Ciudadanos con 9,6% y 21 parlamentarios, y el nuevo partido de Ínigo Errejón Más País con 5,2% de los sufragios y 9 representantes se sitúan a continuación. El resto de partidos independentistas, nacionalistas y regional sumarían el 11,9%  y obtendrían 36 escaños.

Según estos resultados las tres formaciones de izquierdas de carácter nacional (PSOE, Unidas Podemos y Más País) no conseguirían la mayoría para gobernar pues en conjunto obtendrían 164 escaños quedando a 12 de la mayoría absoluta (176 diputados).

La encuesta también destaca que un hipotético pacto de PSOE y Ciudadanos tampoco obtendría la mayoría para gobernar al sumar solo 151 escaños entre ambas.

El sondeo de GAD3 para ABC fue realizada entre el 23 y el 25 de septiembre sobre una muestra de 1.207.

