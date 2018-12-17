Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

la resaca del 2D El PSOE de Andalucía reclama a Ferraz que desautorice a su portavoz

Juan Cornejo lamenta que "combata más a la presidenta de la Junta que al president de la Generalitat"

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El portavoz de la Ejecutiva federal del PSOE y alclade de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, durante la rueda de prensa tras la reunión de la Permanente en la sede del partido, en la madrileña calle de Ferraz. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

El portavoz de la Ejecutiva federal del PSOE y alclade de Valladolid, Óscar Puente, durante una  rueda de prensa.. Archivo. EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

La dirección del PSOE de Andalucía ha considerado este lunes "muy tristes" las palabras del alcalde de Valladolid y portavoz de la Ejecutiva Federal del PSOE, Óscar Puente, sobre la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía en funciones y secretaria general de los socialistas andaluces, Susana Díaz, y se ha preguntado si nadie aún lo ha "desautorizado".

En rueda de prensa, el secretario de Organización del PSOE-A, Juan Cornejo, ha sido preguntado sobre el hecho de que Puente haya manifestado sobre los resultados de las elecciones andaluzas del pasado día 2 de diciembre que han confluido dos factores, siendo uno de ellos "una desmovilización de un electorado de izquierdas muy grande, y esa, lo siento mucho, pero se la imputo a Susana Díaz".

Para Cornejo, es "muy triste ver cómo un portavoz de la Ejecutiva Federal, al que por cierto nadie ha desautorizado aún, combatir más a la presidenta de la Junta de Andalucía que al presidente de la Generalitat".

Toscano y un gobierno Ciudadanos-PSOE

De otro lado, preguntado sobre el hecho de que el alcalde de Dos Hermanas (Sevilla), Francisco Toscano, haya defendido que habría que intentar un gobierno entre PSOE-A y Ciudadanos aunque los socialistas renuncien a San Telmo, Cornejo ha señalado que dicho edil participó activamente en el Comité Director del PSOE-A celebrado el día 10 y votó favorablemente a la hoja de ruta que se acordó por unanimidad.

Esa hoja de ruta, según ha agregado, consistía en la ratificación del liderazgo de Susana Díaz como secretaria general del PSOE-A y presidenta de la Junta en funciones y en abrir la interlocución con las fuerzas políticas constitucionalistas para buscar un acuerdo de gobierno que dé estabilidad a Andalucía.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad