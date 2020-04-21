Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía extiende su investigación penal a 86 residencias, 40 de ellas sólo en Madrid

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Residencias de ancianos La Fiscalía extiende su investigación penal a 86 residencias, 40 de ellas sólo en Madrid

Son denuncias de familiares de residentes fallecidos y de empleados. Además, tiene abiertos 121 expedientes civiles de protección de mayores vulnerables de las residencias.

21/04/2020.- Voluntarios de la ONG Pro-Activa Open Arms trasladan a personas mayores de una residencia de Barcelona a hospitales de la ciudad, este martes,trigésimo octava jornada del estado de alarma decretada por el Gobierno a causa de la pandemia del c
Voluntarios de la ONG Pro-Activa Open Arms trasladan a personas mayores de una residencia de Barcelona a hospitales de la ciudad. EFE/Enric Fontcuberta

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

PÚBLICO

La Fiscalía ha aumentado de 34 a 86 el número de residencias investigadas penalmente por las muertes de ancianos a consecuencia de las denuncias recibidas por los familiares y los propios trabajadores, como consecuencia de la situación creada por la pandemia de la covid-19.

Así lo ha asegurado la Fiscalía General del Estado en un comunicado en el que también revela las zonas donde se encuentran las residencias contra las que ha abierto investigación penal.

Las investigaciones afectan a residencias de Madrid y su área metropolinata (40), Barcelona y su área metropolitana (18), Ciudad Real (3), Valladolid (3), Badajoz (2), Cáceres (2), Ourense (2), Albacete (1), Arrecife-Puerto del Rosario (1), Cantabria (1), León (1), La Rioja (1), Lleida (1), Lugo (1), Pontevedra (1), Salamanca (1), Soria (1), Tarragona (1), Toledo (1), Zaragoza (1), así como una en las comunidades autónomas de Castilla y León, Extremadura y Galicia.

Además, la Fiscalía destaca que tiene abiertos 121 expedientes civiles en materia de protección de personas vulnerables de las que los fiscales son responsables y que afectan a ancianos y a residencias.

En España hay 5.457 residencias públicas y privadas y la Fiscalía sostiene en su comunicado que reconoce "y quiere destacar el extraordinario esfuerzo realizado por la inmensa mayoría de las residencias de mayores y, muy especialmente,por sus trabajadores y trabajadoras y el personal encargado de los centros".

Los datos son a fecha de 20 de abril de 2020 y el Ministerio Público sostiene que las fiscalías provinciales han realizado "un seguimiento permanente de la situación de las personas de la tercera edad y/o discapacitados, y particularmente, de quienes viven en centros y residencias de mayores".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú