Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía investiga ya 110 residencias de ancianos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Residencias de ancianos La Fiscalía investiga ya 110 residencias de ancianos

Madrid sigue estando a la cabeza de las actuaciones con 42 diligencias en trámite, y le sigue Catalunya con 24.

24/04/2020.- Un efectivo de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias (UME) realiza labores de desinfección en el interior de la Residencia San José, gestionada por las Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados, en Ourense. EFE/Brais Lorenzo/Archivo
Un efectivo de la UME realiza labores de desinfección en el interior de la Residencia San José, gestionada por las Hermanitas de los Ancianos Desamparados, en Ourense. EFE/Brais Lorenzo/Archivo

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

La Fiscalía mantiene a fecha de este miércoles un total de 110 diligencias penales abiertas por la situación creada en las residencias de ancianos a causa de la pandemia de covid-19, según datos facilitados por la Fiscalía General del Estado por comunidades autónomas y provincias.

Los datos aportados añaden el número de las diligencias fiscales que se abrieron en su momento y han sido archivadas y también las que han decaído en la competencia del Ministerio Público al haber sido ya judicializadas. Madrid sigue estando a la cabeza de las actuaciones con 42 diligencias en trámite, y le sigue Catalunya con 24.

Los datos son sensiblemente superiores en materia penal a los aportados la semana pasada, cuando la Fiscalía elevó hasta 86 el número de residencias investigadas por posible delito.

En los datos anteriores, el Ministerio Público aumentaba de 34 a 86 el número de residencias investigadas a consecuencia de las denuncias recibidas por los familiares y los propios trabajadores.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú