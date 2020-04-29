MADRIDActualizado:
La Fiscalía mantiene a fecha de este miércoles un total de 110 diligencias penales abiertas por la situación creada en las residencias de ancianos a causa de la pandemia de covid-19, según datos facilitados por la Fiscalía General del Estado por comunidades autónomas y provincias.
Los datos aportados añaden el número de las diligencias fiscales que se abrieron en su momento y han sido archivadas y también las que han decaído en la competencia del Ministerio Público al haber sido ya judicializadas. Madrid sigue estando a la cabeza de las actuaciones con 42 diligencias en trámite, y le sigue Catalunya con 24.
Los datos son sensiblemente superiores en materia penal a los aportados la semana pasada, cuando la Fiscalía elevó hasta 86 el número de residencias investigadas por posible delito.
En los datos anteriores, el Ministerio Público aumentaba de 34 a 86 el número de residencias investigadas a consecuencia de las denuncias recibidas por los familiares y los propios trabajadores.
Nota 29 Abril Residencias by Público.es on Scribd
