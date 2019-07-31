Podemos responde a Sánchez: "Quiere acaparar el 100% del poder sin negociar y aunque estén lejos de la mayoría absoluta"

El secretario de Acción de Gobierno de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha respondido este miércoles a la carta enviada por Pedro Sánchez a la militancia socialista en la que apuesta por un gobierno 'a la portuguesa', que esto significa "acaparar el 100% del poder sin negociar".
En un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter, Echenique señala que, para entender mejor la carta de Sánchez, cuando éste dice que quiere un acuerdo programático con Unidas Podemos que posibilite un Gobierno de los socialistas 'a la portuguesa', eso significa que quiere el 100% del poder "aunque esté lejos de la mayoría absoluta".
Para entender mejor los titulares:— ᴘᴀʙʟᴏ ᴇᴄʜᴇɴɪQᴜᴇ 🇪🇸 (@pnique) July 31, 2019
"Gobierno a la portuguesa" significa "Gobierno en el que acaparo el 100% del poder, sin negociar, porque sí, aunque esté lejos de la mayoría absoluta y con la ventaja de tener las manos libres para pactar con la derecha cuando me dé la gana".
"Para entender mejor los titulares: Gobierno a la portuguesa significa Gobierno en el que acaparo el 100% del poder, sin negociar, porque sí, aunque esté lejos de la mayoría absoluta y con la ventaja de tener las manos libres para pactar con la derecha cuando me dé la gana", señala Echenique en su tuit. De esta forma, el partido morado cierra la puerta a valorar este nuevo movimiento de los socialistas.
El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha anunciado en esa carta a la militancia que comenzará a reunirse "mañana mismo" con colectivos de la sociedad civil para elaborar con ellos una propuesta programática. Posteriormente se la presentará a Unidas Podemos para intentar alcanzar con ellos un acuerdo de gobierno 'a la portuguesa', es decir, en el que los 'morados' apoyen a su gobierno desde fuera.
