El responsable de Emergencias en Murcia se fue al teatro en plena gota fría

El director general de Seguridad Ciudadana y Emergencias en Murcia, Pablo Ruiz Palacios, se fue al teatro el pasado viernes cuando la gota fría azotaba la región y dejaba cientos de lugares inundados.
Ruiz Palacios, de Ciudadanos, se ha disculpado y ha asegurado al medio La Verdad "que no tiene nada que esconder". "Nunca volverá a suceder. Pido perdón, pero creo que con la importancia de lo ocurrido en los últimos días no creo que esta anécdota sea trascendente".
El responsable de Seguridad Ciudadana explica que estuvo todo el día del viernes "embarrado y al pie del cañón" y defiende que sólo se ausentó durante el tiempo que duró la obra –La telaraña de Agatha Christie–. Lo hizo, cuenta, "en cumplimiento con un compromiso familiar y con el teléfono en el bolsillo por si tenía que salir corriendo".
Asimismo, Ruiz Palacios señala a La Verdad que se quedó dormido durante la obra debido al "cansancio que tenía" y puntualiza que después regresó a la sede del 122 junto a la consejera, la cual "no sabía que había ido al teatro".
El director de Seguridad Ciudadana, por último, ha recalcado que seguirá dedicando todo su "esfuerzo a los murcianos" y a la Región de Murcia. "Yo no he llegado a la política para practicar el postureo", ha zanjado.
