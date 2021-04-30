madridActualizado:
España prorroga hasta el próximo 31 de mayo la restricción temporal de viajes no imprescindibles desde terceros países a la Unión Europea y asociados al espacio europeo Schengen, debido a la covid-19, según publica este viernes el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).
Esta orden del Ministerio del Interior responde a la recomendación del Consejo Europeo del 30 de junio sobre la restricción temporal de este tipo de viajes por vía aérea a la UE y el posible levantamiento de dichas limitaciones.
Los más perjudicados son los viajeros procedentes, con o sin escalas, de India, Brasil, Sudáfrica, Botsuana, Comoras, Ghana, Kenia, Mozambique, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabue, Perú y Colombia que, a partir del 1 de mayo, solo podrán entrar en territorio nacional si son personas residentes en España o Andorra.
También lo podrán hacer los ciudadanos españoles y su cónyuge o pareja con la que mantengan una unión análoga a la conyugal inscrita en un registro público, y aquellos ascendientes y descendientes que vivan a su cargo, siempre que viajen con o para reunirse con éste.
Igualmente podrán entrar si son personal de transporte marino y aeronáutico para llevar a cabo las actividades; el personal diplomático, consular, de organizaciones internacionales, militares, de protección civil y de organizaciones humanitarias, en el ejercicio de sus funciones, o los que acrediten motivos de fuerza mayor.
La última prórroga, que entró en vigor el 26 marzo, finalizó este viernes, 30 de abril
Las restricciones de entrada por vía aérea para pasajeros procedentes de países de fuera de la UE y del espacio Schengen se ha ido prorrogando y adoptando a la evolución de la pandemia en los diferentes países. La última prórroga, que entró en vigor el 26 marzo, finalizó este viernes, 30 de abril.
Con la publicación en el BOE de la nueva normativa, se amplia hasta el 31 de mayo la restricción temporal de viajes no imprescindibles por vía aérea desde terceros países a la UE y asociados a Schengen (26 países, de los cuales 22 son Estados miembros de la UE).
