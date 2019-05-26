Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Resultado Barcelona Colau y Maragall empatarían en concejales en Barcelona, según una encuesta

Manuel Valls, la apuesta de Ciudadanos, quedaría quinto en la lista a la Alcaldía, con una horquilla de entre 5 y 6 concejales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imatge del sondeig de Betevé.

Imagen del sondeo de Betevé.

La alcaldesa de Barcelona y candidata a la reelección por BComú, Ada Colau, y el alcaldable de ERC, Ernest Maragall, obtendrían el mismo número de concejales del pleno municipal: una horquilla de 10-11 cada uno, según una encuesta de Betevé y El Periódico de Catalunya.

Según un sondeo hecho público a las 20 horas, a la hora del cierre de los colegios electorales, Maragall superaría en porcentaje de voto a Colau con un 22,5% frente a un 22%.

El PSC de Jaume Collboni escalaría hasta la tercera posición en el consistorio con entre 7 y 8 concejales, ya que en 2015 obtuvo 4 ediles. JxCat, con el alcaldable Joaquim Forn –en prisión provisional por la causa del proceso soberanista– y la número dos Elsa Artadi, obtendrían un resultado de entre 5 y 6 ediles, frente a los 10 que consiguió el PDeCAT en los comicios de 2015.

El candidato de BCN Canvi-Cs, Manuel Valls, quedaría quinto en la lista a la Alcaldía, con una horquilla de entre 5 y 6 concejales, de manera que quedaría en una posición similar a la que tenía Cs en el anterior mandato –tenían cinco ediles–.

La CUP, con la alcaldable Anna Saliente, y el candidato de Barcelona és Capital, Jordi Graupera, sacarían una horquilla de entre 0 y 2 concejales, mientras que quedaría fuera del consistorio el PP, con el candidato Josep Bou.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad