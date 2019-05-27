Público
Resultados Badalona Xavier García Albiol gana las elecciones en Badalona aunque sin mayoría absoluta

El candidato del PP, Xavier García Albiol | Europa Press

Xavier García Albiol, candidato a la alcaldía del PP en Badalona (Barcelona), revalida victoria una vez más con un total de 11 concejales, uno más que en 2015, y más de 36.000 votos, aunque sin obtener la mayoría absoluta. Le sigue la candidatura de Guanyem Badalona-ERC, liderada por la exalcaldesa Dolors Sabater y Oriol Lladó (ERC), que se erige como segunda fuerza con 7 ediles.

Por su parte, el candidato del PSC, Àlex Pastor, se sitúa en tercera posición con un total de 6 ediles, seguido de Badalona en Comú Podem, liderada por Aïda Llauradó, que se coloca con 2, y JxCat, encabezada por David Torrents, con uno. Cs, sin embargo, no repetirá en el consistorio.

En las elecciones municipales de 2015, Albiol, que era el candidato a la reelección, ganó las elecciones con 10 concejales y 30.567 votos, duplicando en ediles al siguiente en la lista, Guanyem Badalona, pero la izquierda alcanzó un acuerdo para desbancarle de la Alcaldía. Por tanto, la candidatura de Sabater podría buscar de nuevo un pacto con el PSC y Badalona en Comú Podem para plantar cara a los populares.

