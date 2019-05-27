El PRC se convertiría por primera vez en la primera fuerza política de Cantabria, con más del 95% del voto escrutado, mientras que el PP pasaría a ser el segundo partido de la región, y Vox se estrenaría en el Parlamento cántabro con dos diputados.
Los regionalistas lograrían, con ese número de porcentaje de escrutinio, 14 de los 35 diputados cántabros, mientras que el PP bajaría de los 13 que tenía en 2015 a los 9 que conseguiría en estas elecciones de 2019.
El PSOE subiría de cinco a siete diputados, mientras que Ciudadanos también aumentaría un diputado, de dos a tres, y Vox entraría, como quinta y última fuerza política en el Parlamento cántabro con dos diputados.
No contaría con representación en la Cámara cántabra Podemos, que hace cuatro años obtuvo tres diputados.
