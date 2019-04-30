Tras los desastrosos resultados electorales del pasado domingo, en el PP han comenzado a abrirse las primeras grietas, y lo han hecho por el lugar más previsible: el presidente de la Xunta de Galicia y líder del PP gallego, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, ha dado un serio toque de atención a Pablo Casado al afirmar que "es el momento de ensanchar el partido" y de evitar así que el partido se escore a la derecha.
A su llegada al Parlamento de Galicia para la sesión de control habitual de los martes y, ante la gran expectación mediática, Feijóo ha lanzado un mensaje muy claro: "Cuando lo hemos ensanchado hemos ganado y cuando lo hemos limitado pues lamentablemente no hemos ganado".
Feijóo que no ha asistido al Comité Ejecutivo Nacional del PP en Madrid—"Tengo que estar en la sesión de control del Parlamento gallego y por eso no puedo estar en la calle Génova", ha explicado— ha contado a los periodistas que el lunes habló con Pablo Casado, al que le dio su "opinión" sobre la situación actual del PP.
"Me hubiese gustado estar allí para unir el partido", ha comentado en todo caso Feijóo y, ha enfatizado: "Tenemos que ensanchar el partido y que el Partido Popular sea lo que siempre ha sido: un punto de encuentro entre muchas sensibilidades".
El dirigente gallego ha insistido en que Casado debe abrir el partido, tal y como han puesto de manifiesto las urnas: "El PP debe ser un punto de encuentro entre gente que es más de derechas, más liberal, más conservadora, más de centro, más reformista, más de centro izquierda...".
"No es momento de cerrar puertas, es momento de abrirlas"
"Lo hemos visto en las urnas", ha incidido asimismo Núñez Feijóo, que ha considerado que "la mayoría de los votantes de Vox estarán decepcionados" porque, a su juicio, "han colaborado, sin saberlo, en el triunfo del PSOE" al dividir el voto.
Así las cosas, al ser cuestionado por si considera que el actual líder del PP, Pablo Casado, debería dejar el cargo tras los malos resultados electorales cosechados el 28A, Núñez Feijóo ha sostenido que "no es momento de cerrar puertas, es momento de abrirlas".
"Si nos unimos somos más que el PSOE y, si nos dividimos, el PSOE con los populistas y los independentistas van a gobernar España", ha advertido.
