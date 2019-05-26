Público
Los Verdes se convertirían en el cuarto grupo de la Eurocámara con 71 eurodiputados.

Sondeo para las elecciones europeas, en la que el PP Europeo sería la primera fuerza.

El Partido Popular Europeo (PPE) habría ganado hoy las elecciones al Parlamento Europeo (PE) y se convertirá en la primera fuerza de la Eurocámara con 173 escaños, según las estimaciones preliminares dadas a conocer por la Eurocámara.

La Alianza de los Socialistas y Demócratas europeos (S&D) sería el segundo grupo con más presencia en el hemiciclo europeo con 147 escaños, mientras que los liberales de ALDE lograrían 102 asientos en el hemiciclo.

Los Verdes se convertirían en el cuarto grupo de la Eurocámara con 71 eurodiputados. Le seguirían el grupo de los Conservadores y Reformistas, con 58 escaños, el grupo de la Europa de las Naciones y la Libertad, con 57 y el grupo Europa de la Libertad y la Democracia Directa, con 56 eurodiputados, todos ellos euroescépticos.

El grupo de la Izquierda obtendría 42 eurodiputados, según estas primeras estimaciones, basadas en cálculos nacionales y sondeos a pie de urna.

