Resultados europeas El PSOE gana las elecciones europeas

Socialistas  y PP mejoran en sus resultados respecto a las generales de abril a costa de Podemos, Cs y Vox

Un hombre introduce su papeleta en una urna de un colegio de Algeciras (Cádiz). EFE/A.Carrasco Ragel.

El PSOE ha ganado las elecciones europeas, al obtener 20 de los 54 escaños en liza, seguido del PP, con 12 eurodiputados, según los resultados con el 94,50 por ciento de los votos escrutados.

Ciudadanos se convierte en tercera fuerza, con siete escaños en la Eurocámara, seguido de Unidas Podemos-IU, que logra seis representantes, y de Vox, que entra en el Parlamento Europeo con tres eurodiputados.

La participación en las elecciones europeas en los comicios de este domingo ha sido del 64,25 %, once puntos inferior a la de las generales del pasado 28 de abril (75,7 por ciento), según el escrutinio del 85,61 por ciento.

