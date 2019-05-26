Público
Resultados Extremadura El socialista Fernández Vara logra la mayoría absoluta y volverá a presidir la Junta de Extremadura 

El PSOE ha sido la fuerza política más votada en las elecciones autonómicas extremeñas. Con el 95% del voto escrutado, los socialistas consiguen 34 diputados.

El candidato del PSOE, Guillermo Fernández Vara.

El PSOE ha sido la fuerza política más votada en las elecciones autonómicas extremeñas. Con el 95% del voto escrutado, los socialistas consiguen 33 diputados, tres más que en 2015. Con este resultado, el PSOE tendría mayoría absoluta, por lo que Guillermo Fernández Vara volvería presidir la Junta de Extremadura durante otros cuatro años.

El Partido Popular se sitúa como la segunda fuerza más votada con 18 escaños, 10 menos que en los anteriores comicios. Por su parte, Ciudadanos asciende a tercera fuerza política con 8 diputados, 7 más que hace cuatro años.

Unidas Por Extremadura sería el cuarto partido regional, con 4 representantes en la Asamblea, mientras Vox irrumpe en el parlamento autonómico con 2 diputados.

