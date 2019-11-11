Público
Resultados PACMA PACMA pierde 100.000 sufragios pero se mantiene como el partido más votado sin representación parlamentaria

La formación animalista vuelve a quedarse sin escaño en el Congreso de los Diputados y pierde 100.000 votos respecto a las elecciones pasadas. 

La candidata al Congreso de los Diputados por Pacma, Laura Duarte.

La formación animalista PACMA ha perdido 100.000 votos respecto a las pasadas elecciones del 28-A y vuelve a quedarse sin representación parlamentaria. 

Una vez más, el partido liderado por Laura Duarte es la que más sufragios recibe pero no entra en el Congreso de los Diputados. En esta ocasión cosecharon 225.097 votos respecto a los 328.299 del 28-A. De un 1,25% de votos en todo el país, PACMA cae hasta el 0,94%

La organización en defensa de los animales termina este ciclo político con un resultado negativo, ya que no consigue cosechar escaños ni en el Congreso, ni en el Senado, ni en el Parlamento Europeo. 

De esta manera, con un cuarto de millón de votos, PACMA no tendrá representantes en el hemiciclo, mientras que Coalición Canaria, con 118.000, tendrá dos diputados; Coalición por Melilla, con 8.000 votos, un diputado; Teruel Existe, con 20.000 votos, otro representante; Navarra Suma, con 98.000 votos, obtiene dos escaños; la CUP, con apenas 20.000 votos más, obtiene dos butacas; EH Bildu, con 30.000 votos más que los animalistas, saca grupo propio con siete escaños y BNG, con 100.000 votos menos, tendrá un diputado. 

