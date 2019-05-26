Con más del 44% de los votos escrutados en la ciudad de València, Compromís se sitúa en cabeza con el el 27,69%. La coalición valencianista se convierte en el partido con más votos en la capital del Turia por primera vez en su historia. Consiguen 10 escaños, uno más que en 2015, y Joan Ribó podría repetir cuatro años como alcalde. El PSPV-PSOE se convierte en segunda fuerza, con tres escaños más que los conseguidos en 2015. La candidata socialista, Sandra Gómez, se queda a más de 10.000 votos de Ribó y su partido obtiene 8 escaños.
La suma de Compromís y PSPV se sitúa un escaño por encima de la mayoría absoluta en el consistorio valenciano, lo que permitiría a estas dos formaciones formar gobierno. La gran sorpresa de la noche es Unides Podem-Esquerra Unida, que a esta hora no consigue representación. Es la primera vez que la formación morada se presenta con siglas propias al Ayuntamiento. València en Comú, la marca con que se presentó en 2015, obtuvo 3 escaños y entró al gobierno de La Nau junto con Compromís y PSPV-PSOE.
En el flanco de la derecha, el PP pasa de primera a tercera posición. La debacle del partido de la gaviota es importante. Pasarían de 10 a 7 escaños. María José Català, sin embargo, mantendría el liderazgo del bloque, ya que Ciudadanos no consuma el sorpasso. A estas horas, el Ciudadanos de Fernando Giner consigue 6 escaños. Vox entra a consistorio con 2 escaños.
