Resultados Zaragoza La izquierda cede en Zaragoza al desaparecer Cha y desplomarse ZeC y Podemos

La caída de los nacionalistas, que se quedan a menos de medio punto de mantenerse en el consistorio, sitúa a Ciudadanos como el partido central al sumar tanto con los socialistas como con el PP y Vox.

La candidata por el PSOE a la Alcaldía de Zaragoza, Pilar Alegría. | EUROPA PRESS

Vuelco en Zaragoza: la izquierda no suma para gobernar 16 años después con la salida del ayuntamiento de Chunta Aragonesista, que, con el 76% de los votos escrutados, provoca un reajuste de los concejales que sitúa a Ciudadanos en una posición central en la institución, de manera similar a lo que le ocurre en las Cortes de Aragón.

La candidata socialista, Pilar Alegría, se hace con diez actas (mejora cuatro) y casi el 28% de los votos. Sin embargo, la salida de los nacionalistas y el desplome del espacio que conformar a su izquierda ZeC y Podemos-Equo, que obtendrían, respectivamente, tres y dos concejales, la deja sin opciones de sacar adelante un pacto progresista. El 24% de papeletas que recogió la confluencia en 2015 se reduce ocho puntos.

Por el contrario, y a pesar de su caída, el PP, que se deja dos concejales para caer a ocho (casi la mitad de los obtenidos en 2011), suma con Ciudadanos (6) y Vox, que entra con dos ediles y un 6% del voto.

En ese escenario, Jorge Azcón está en la mejor posición para convertirse el próximo 15 de junio en el nuevo alcalde de Zaragoza. Con permiso de Ciudadanos, obviamente, ya que también los naranjas de Sara Fernández sumarían con el PSOE los concejales necesarios para garantizarse una mayoría estable.

(Habrá ampliación)

