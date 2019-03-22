El lazo blanco situado desde ayer en la fachada de la sede del Departamento de Economía de la Generalitat, que sustituyó a uno anterior de color amarillo, ha sido retirado esta misma mañana, han confirmado fuentes de esta consellería.
Estas mismas fuentes han señalado que, de momento, no pueden detallar si el lazo ha sido retirado por personal de la propia consellería o por las fuerzas de seguridad.
