Lazo blanco Retirado el lazo blanco de la fachada de la sede de consellería de Economía

El lazo blanco situado desde ayer en la fachada de la sede del Departamento de Economía de la Generalitat, que sustituyó a uno anterior de color amarillo, ha sido retirado esta misma mañana, han confirmado fuentes de esta consellería.

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, sustituyó la pancarta del balcón del Palau de la Generalitat por otra con el mismo mensaje pero que, en lugar de un lazo amarillo, tiene uno blanco con una franja roja | EFE/ Toni Albir

Estas mismas fuentes han señalado que, de momento, no pueden detallar si el lazo ha sido retirado por personal de la propia consellería o por las fuerzas de seguridad.

