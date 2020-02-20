Estás leyendo: El Gobierno dice ahora que hay "consenso total" en la ley de libertad sexual

Reunión de la Comisión de Seguimiento PSOE/Unidas Podemos El Gobierno dice ahora que hay "consenso total" en la ley de libertad sexual

Emite una nota informativa cinco minutos después de finalizar la comisión de seguimiento de los acuerdos del Ejecutivo. Todo indica que el proyecto de ley irá al Consejo de Ministros el próximo 3 de marzo, como quería Unidas Podemos.

PSOE y UP constituyen la mesa para vigilar la coalición
Dirigentes del PSOE y Unidas Podemos en la reunión de Comisión Permanente de Seguimiento del Acuerdo de coalición. EFE.

MADRID

Actualizado:

MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

Cinco minutos después de que finalizara la reunión entre las delegaciones del PSOE y de Unidas Podemos que conforman la comisión de seguimiento de los acuerdos alcanzados entre ambos partidos para formar el Gobierno de coalición, desde la Secretaría de Estado de Comunicación se emitió una nota en la que se asegura que hay "consenso total" en la Ley de Libertad Sexual.

La nota viene precedida de informaciones que apuntaban de que había serias discrepancias objetadas por el Ministerio de Justicia al borrador del texto aprobado por el Ministerio de Igualdad que incluye reformas en el Código Penal, así como en cuanto a la fecha de su aprobación.

El Gobierno afirma en eta nota, además, que el proyecto legislativo, que califica de "ilusionante" estará listo en los plazos previstos, y añade que con su aprobación se quiere enviar "un mensaje claro de compromiso del Gobierno con la igualdad de cara al 8 de marzo".

Esto viene a decir que Unidas Podemos ha ganado el pulso dentro del Gobierno y que esta ley, con mucha probabilidad, irá al Consejo de Ministros el próximo 3 de mayo, es decir, antes del Día de la Mujer.

La reunión duró algo más de una hora y no trascendió oficialmente nada, ya que ambas partes pactaron no hacer declaraciones ni valoraciones tras este primer encuentro de la comisión de seguimiento.

La reunión sirvió para aclarar las discrepancias que habían surgido en las últimas horas

No obstante, fuentes consultadas indicaron que había transcurrido en un clima cordial y se habían aclarado las discrepancias que habían surgido en las últimas en este en este asunto, así como en política migratoria.

Posteriormente a este encuentro, se reunieron las delegaciones parlamentarias de PSOE y Unidas Podemos también para coordinar la actividad en el Congreso de ambos grupos.​

