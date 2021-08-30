madridActualizado:
El PSOE abrió este lunes una campaña dirigida al Partido Popular con el hashtag #1000DíasSecuestroConstitución al entender que el partido de Pablo Casado "está atentando contra la calidad de nuestra democracia" por no renovar los órganos institucionales cuyo mandato ha finalizado, afirmó Eva Granados, portavoz del Comité Organizador del 40º Congreso.
Granados estuvo muy dura con la actitud del Partido Popular que calificó de "inadmisible" e hizo un llamamiento directo a Casado para que ponga fin a esta situación. "El bloqueo debe acabar".
La nueva portavoz socialista indicó que se cumplen mil días de la no renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), del Defensor del Pueblo, del Tribunal Constitucional, del Tribunal de Cuentas y otros organismos, y recordó que sólo se han renovado estos órganos cuando el PSOE estaba en la oposición donde siempre ha mostrado un "sentido de Estado" del que, según dijo, carece Pablo Casado.
Granados descartó que el PSOE quiera forzar o pedir la dimisión del presidente del CGPJ e indicó que el cauce por el que se tiene que renovar este órgano y otros que están pendientes es por el acuerdo político, "y no hay que buscar otros caminos", añadió.
Por otra parte, Granados no aclaró si Pedro Sánchez atenderá la petición del president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonés, quien le ha pedido al presidente del Gobierno acudir a la mesa de diálogo, y abogó porque estos encuentros sean más operativos y discretos.
La rueda de prensa de Granados se centró exclusivamente en temas de actualidad política y apenas se habló de los preparativos para el 40º Congreso Federal del PSOE, limitándose a decir la portavoz que se está trabajando "para profundizar en el proyecto de la socialdemocracia para la próxima década".
