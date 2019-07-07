Público
Reunión independentista Partidos y entidades independentistas se reúnen en Ginebra con Puigdemont

El encuentro ya estaba previsto desde hace días para hablar sobre la unidad estratégica del independentismo y la respuesta unitaria a la sentencia al juicio del procés, pero ha coincidido con las diferencias entre los socios del Govern por el pacto en esa institución.

Puigdemont y Comín en una imagen de archivo.- EFE

Representantes de las formaciones independentistas y de las entidades soberanistas se han reunido en Ginebra (Suiza), un encuentro en el que ha participado el expresidente catalán Carles Puigdemont y que ha cobrado importancia por la crisis de confianza entre ERC y JxCat después de que esta formación haya pactado con el PSC en la Diputación de Barcelona.

Según publican varios medios catalanes, el encuentro ya estaba previsto desde hace días para hablar sobre la unidad estratégica del independentismo y la respuesta unitaria a la sentencia al juicio del procés, pero ha coincidido con las diferencias entre los socios del Govern por el pacto en esa institución.

El digital Nació Digital precisa que en la reunión ha participado también el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, y que a ella han asistido asimismo la secretaria general de ERC, Marta Rovira, y representantes de JxCat, la CUP, la ANC y Òmnium Cultural.

Según este medio, el pacto en la Diputación de Barcelona ha motivado intercambios de reproches entre JxCat y ERC, y el resto de actores se han posicionado en contra del acuerdo con los socialistas.

Con todo, el presidente del PDeCAT, David Bonvehí, ha dicho hoy que el pacto de JxCat con el PSC en la Diputación no afectará al gobierno catalán. El diputado de ERC en el Congreso Gabriel Rufián ha criticado este sábado a JxCat por este acuerdo y se ha preguntado si actuaría de igual manera para dar a los socialistas la presidencia de la Generalitat.

