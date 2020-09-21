madridActualizado:
En una rueda de prensa conjunta, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; y la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; escenificaron la creación de un ·"espacio de cooperación" y dieron un mensaje de unidad para dar respuesta a la grave situación sanitaria por la que atraviesa la región.
Sánchez dijo que la voluntad de su Ejecutivo es "colaborar y apoyar" y aseguró que "ambos Gobiernos son conscientes de que la lucha es epidemiológica, no ideológica", afirmó el presidente.
Además, Sánchez avanzó que la Comunidad de Madrid tiene que estar "preparada para otros escenarios, en el caso de que sea preciso", afirmó.
Tras Sánchez, tomó la palabra la presidenta madrileña quien se quejó de que "carece de competencias básicas" para afrontar la situación y, además, pidió abiertamente la ayuda de las Fuerzas Armadas para dar apoyo a la Policía Local y, además, "hacer cumplir la ley", dijo.
(Habrá ampliación)
