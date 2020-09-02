Estás leyendo: Arrimadas se compromete con Sánchez a negociar unos Presupuestos "sensatos"

La presidenta de Ciudadanos dice que quieren evitar que "se los repartan entre Otegi, Rufián e Iglesias".

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa en la Moncloa con la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante su ronda de contactos con los partidos políticos. EFE/Fernando Villar
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, conversa en la Moncloa con la líder de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrimadas, durante su ronda de contactos con los partidos políticos. EFE/Fernando Villar

Tras más de dos horas de reunión con el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez; la presidenta de Ciudadanos, Inés Arrrimadas, anunció el compromiso de su partido de sentarse a negociar con el Ejecutivo "unos Presupuestos sensatos", dijo.

Arrimadas indicó que su partido quiere evitar que los Presupuestos "se los repartan entre Otegi, Rufián e Iglesias", y avanzó que vio disposición por parte del presidente del Gobierno en buscar unos Presupuestos que puedan tener el respaldo de Ciudadanos.

En este sentido, Arrimadas indicó que la intención de Ciudadanos es hacer unos Presupuestos "moderados" y así quiere condicionarlos con sus diez escaños, "porque posiblemente sean los Presupuestos más importantes de toda la etapa democrática", dijo. 

En un tono muy diferente al del líder del PP, Pablo Casado; la presidenta de Ciudadanos indicó que ahora es más necesario que nunca llegar a acuerdos con fuerzas políticas diferentes y, aunque insistió en sus grandes discrepancias con el Gobierno, aseguró que el momento de "dejar al lado el partidismo".

