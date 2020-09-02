Estás leyendo: El PP no pactará los Presupuestos ni negociará renovar las instituciones

Reunion Sánchez/Casado El PP no pactará los Presupuestos ni negociará renovar las instituciones

Casado sí se abre a un Pacto de Estado por la Sanidad y a estudiar el Plan de reconstrución para pedir los fondos europeos.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) saluda al líder del PP, Pablo Casado (d) a su llegada al Palacio de La Moncloa. EFE/Fernando Villar/POOL
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i) saluda al líder del PP, Pablo Casado (d) a su llegada al Palacio de La Moncloa. EFE/Fernando Villar/POOL

m. S. / agencias

Tras casi dos horas de reunión en la Moncloa con el presidente del Gobierno, el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, anunció que su partido no pactará los Presupuestos, ni está dispuesto a negociar la renovación de las instituciones que están pendientes.

Casado sí admitió poder llegar a acuerdos en otros temas más generales y también en poder alcanzar un Pacto por la Sanidad. Además, también se comprometió a que aceptaría debatir en las Cortes el Plan de resiliencia y recuperación para la UE y el Plan de cumplimiento del semestre europeo. "Eso sí sería un mensaje fuerte", afirmó.  

