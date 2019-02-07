Público
Público

PGE ​Reunión secreta entre Sánchez e Iglesias para desbloquear la negociación de los Presupuestos

En el encuentro, el líder de la formación 'morada' dejó claro que su partido no bloqueará la tramitación de las cuentas públicas, pero tampoco garantizó el apoyo final.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Pedro Sánchez e Pablo Iglesias el día de la moción de censura / EFE

Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias el día de la moción de censura / EFE

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, se reunieron este miércoles en Moncloa para desbloquear la negociación de los Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019, según ha adelantado eldiario.es y han confirmado fuentes de la dirección de Podemos.

En el encuentro, el líder de la formación 'morada' dejó claro que su partido no bloqueará la tramitación de las cuentas públicas, pero tampoco garantizó el apoyo final, supeditado al cumplimiento de todas las medidas del pacto firmado con Sánchez en octubre, como la medida para limitar los precios de los alquileres.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad