Consejo Ciudadano Estatal Podemos reunirá por primera vez este sábado a su nueva dirección, y previsiblemente designará a su Ejecutiva

La primera reunión del nuevo Consejo Ciudadano Estatal, emanado de las urnas de Vistalegre III, arrancará con la habitual intervención del secretario general, Pablo Iglesias. 

Pablo Iglesias, tras ser elegido como secretario general de Podemos en Vistalegre II. MANOLO FINISH
madrid

Actualizado:

Alejandro lópez de miguel

El nuevo Consejo Ciudadano Estatal de Podemos, máximo órgano de dirección política del partido, se reunirá por primera vez este sábado, 6 de junio , según fuentes de la formación morada.

La nueva dirección emana del tercer congreso del partido, conocido como Vistalegre III, que sirvió para revalidar el liderazgo y los postulados de su secretario general, Pablo Iglesias, y que se saldó el 21 de mayo con la proclamación de resultados.

La Ejecutiva está compuesta por hasta 15 dirigentes nombrados por la dirección, a propuesta del secretario general

De hecho, la candidatura de Iglesias, en la que repetían buena parte de los dirigentes del partido, logró hacerse con los 89 puestos en liza en la dirección. Previsiblemente, este mismo sábado el Consejo Ciudadano ratificará también al Consejo de Coordinación, la Ejecutiva del partido, integrada por entre 10 y 15 dirigentes, más el secretario general y vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno.

Según distintas fuentes de la formación morada, no se esperan grandes cambios, y todo apunta a que el nuevo Consejo de Coordinación estará compuesto por buena parte de sus anteriores integrantes.

Se da por sentada la continuidad de dirigentes como Juanma del Olmo (secretario de Comunicación y director de Comunicación de la Vicepresidencia de Iglesias), y de otros tantos que accedieron a este órgano en su última remodelación, en julio de 2019. 

Los últimos en incorporarse fueron Alberto Rodríguez, Ione Belarra, Ana Marcello, Txema Guijarro y Pablo Fernández, todos ellos cercanos al secretario general, y todos han repetido en la lista a la dirección del partido morado para Vistalegre III. 

Los inscritos nombran a la dirección, que debe reunirse al menos una vez cada tres meses, y es el propio Consejo Ciudadano quien nombra a las "entre 10 y 15 personas" que deben integrar la Ejecutiva, "a propuesta del secretario general".

Como es habitual, el encuentro telemático comenzará con una intervención en abierto del secretario general, para después dar paso a las deliberaciones. 

