Huelga de taxistas Revilla recurre a un amigo por la huelga de taxis para llegar a su cita a La Moncloa

Es habitual que el presidente cántabro utilice el taxi para desplazarse por Madrid cuando tiene actos oficiales.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, recibe al presidente del Gobierno. EUROPA PRESS/Marta Fernández Jara

La huelga de taxis convocada este martes en Madrid, entre otras ciudades, ha impedido al presidente de Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, cumplir con su tradición de llegar en taxi al Palacio de la Moncloa para reunirse con el jefe del Ejecutivo, Pedro Sánchez.

Es habitual que el presidente cántabro utilice el taxi para desplazarse por Madrid cuando tiene actos oficiales. Y también recurre habitualmente a este medio de transporte para sus citas con los presidentes del Gobierno en el Palacio de la Moncloa.

Sin embargo en esta ocasión, dada la huelga convocada por el sector del taxi, Revilla decidió adelantar un día su llegada a la capital, haciendo noche en Madrid, y ha recurrido a un amigo para llegar hasta La Moncloa. Este improvisado 'chófer' le ha llevado hasta la puerta principal del complejo presidencial en un pequeño coche eléctrico.

Allí ha sido recibido por Pedro Sánchez, quien ha bajado la escalinata principal para saludarle a su salida del vehículo y con quien ha intercambiado un afectuoso saludo antes de desplazarse hasta el salón de la reunión.

La tradición que sí ha seguido Revilla es la de acudir a su cita con el presidente con obsequios tradicionales de Cantabria. El primer regalo ha sido el libro Monte Castillo. La Montaña Sagrada, que repasa los 115 años transcurrido desde el descubrimiento de estas cuevas, y también ha obsequiado a Sánchez con su último libro y dos latas de anchoas.

