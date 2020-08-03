madridActualizado:
El rey emérito Juan Carlos I, cercado por la Justicia, anuncia que se marcha de España. "Es una decisión que tomo con profundo sentimiento, pero con gran serenidad", explica en un comunicado.
Juan Carlos I ha justificado su decisión en "contribuir a facilitar el ejercicio" de las funciones de su hijo como Jefe de Estado "ante la repercusión pública que está generando ciertos acontecimientos pasados" de su vida privada. Zarzuela ha informado también de que Felipe VI ha acogido esta noticia con "sentido respeto y agradecimiento".
Este anuncio llega después de que durante las últimas semanas se hayan conocido numerosos detalles de los negocios del emérito durante su reinado. Además de las investigaciones llevadas a cabo por la Fiscalía de Suiza, también se ha sabido que Juan Carlos I recibió un ático en Londres tras abdicar comprado por Omán que luego revendió.
En la actualidad también ha aparecido el nombre de su examiga Corinna Larsen, a la que Juan Carlos I reclamó los 65 millones de euros después de abdicar y que ha sido citada a declarar por el juez del Caso Villarejo.
Sin embargo, Juan Carlos I rechazó renunciar a su título de rey emérito como pretendía Zarzuela. Por su parte, el Gobierno guarda silencio sobre si revocará ese tratamiento con un decreto.
A continuación puedes leer íntegro el comunicado de la Casa Real.
