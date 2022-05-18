Estás leyendo: El rey emérito llega este jueves a España y se reunirá con Felipe VI el próximo lunes

La Casa Real ha confirmado la llegada del monarca para reunirse la próxima semana con su hijo Felipe VI.

El rey emérito don Juan Carlos I en el acto conmemorativo del 40º aniversario de la Constitución de 1978, el 6 de diciembre de 2018, en el Congreso.
El rey emérito don Juan Carlos I en el acto conmemorativo del 40º aniversario de la Constitución de 1978, el 6 de diciembre de 2018, en el Congreso. Eduardo Parra / Europa Press

​El rey Juan Carlos llegara este 19 de mayo a España para reunirse la próxima semana con su hijo Felipe VI, según ha confirmado la propia Casa Real.

Habrá ampliación...

