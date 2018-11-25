Dirigentes de Podemos e Izquierda Unida (IU) han censurado hoy al rey Juan Carlos tras publicarse una foto en la que saluda al príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, a quien la CIA implica en el asesinato del periodista disidente Jamal Khashoggi.
El secretario de Organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha criticado la imagen en su perfil de la red social Twitter, en la que ha lamentado ver al rey emérito "charlando afablemente" con el heredero saudí, lo que a su juicio supone "humillar a España y a los españoles".
Juan Carlos I, rey emérito de mi país, charlando afablemente con Mohamed bin Salman, príncipe heredero saudí a quien la CIA acusa de haber ordenado el asesinato y descuartizamiento del periodista Khashoggi. Hoy. En Abu Dabi.— Pablo Echenique (@pnique) 25 de noviembre de 2018
Esto sí que es humillar a España y a los españoles. pic.twitter.com/GjhgruaQXo
El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, también ha expresado su rechazo en las redes sociales. "Las amistades de los borbones son un fiel reflejo de una época que tiene que acabar. La monarquía española es un problema no sólo para el pueblo español, como demuestra esta fotografía. No es una simple foto: es un símbolo", ha escrito Garzón.
Las amistades de los borbones son un fiel reflejo de una época que tiene que acabar. La monarquía española es un problema no sólo para el pueblo español, como demuestra esta fotografía. No es una simple foto: es un símbolo. https://t.co/CLZLkYvQLd— Alberto Garzón🔻 (@agarzon) 25 de noviembre de 2018
El rey emérito Juan Carlos y la infanta Cristina visitaron este fin de semana Abu Dabi, donde asistieron al circuito de Yas Marina para presenciar el vigésimo primero y último campeonato del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, en el que se despidió de la categoría reina el doble campeón mundial asturiano Fernando Alonso.
