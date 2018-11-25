Público
Rey Juan Carlos Podemos e IU censuran la foto del rey Juan Carlos con el príncipe saudí 

"No es una simple foto: es un símbolo", ha dicho el coordinador de IU, Alberto Garzón. El secretario de organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha calificado el encuentro de "humillación a España y los españoles"

El rey Juan Carlos saluda al príncipe heredero de Arabia Saudi, Mohamen bin Salman, durante el Gran Premio de Abu Dabi de Fórmula 1.- REUTERS

Dirigentes de Podemos e Izquierda Unida (IU) han censurado hoy al rey Juan Carlos tras publicarse una foto en la que saluda al príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán, a quien la CIA implica en el asesinato del periodista disidente Jamal Khashoggi.

El secretario de Organización de Podemos, Pablo Echenique, ha criticado la imagen en su perfil de la red social Twitter, en la que ha lamentado ver al rey emérito "charlando afablemente" con el heredero saudí, lo que a su juicio supone "humillar a España y a los españoles".


El coordinador federal de IU, Alberto Garzón, también ha expresado su rechazo en las redes sociales. "Las amistades de los borbones son un fiel reflejo de una época que tiene que acabar. La monarquía española es un problema no sólo para el pueblo español, como demuestra esta fotografía. No es una simple foto: es un símbolo", ha escrito Garzón.


El rey emérito Juan Carlos y la infanta Cristina visitaron este fin de semana Abu Dabi, donde asistieron al circuito de Yas Marina para presenciar el vigésimo primero y último campeonato del Mundial de Fórmula Uno, en el que se despidió de la categoría reina el doble campeón mundial asturiano Fernando Alonso.

