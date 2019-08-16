El diputado de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Alberto Reyero, será el nuevo consejero de Políticas Sociales, Familias y Natalidad de la Comunidad de Madrid, según fuentes de la formación naranja.
En este caso se cumplen también todos los pronósticos y Reyero finalmente es el elegido por parte del líder de Cs Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, para ostentar esta cartera dada su alta experiencia en la materia. De hecho, ha sido el portavoz de Políticas Sociales del partido en la Asamblea de Madrid.
Reyero es licenciado en Derecho por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid y ha trabajado en el departamento de Recursos Humanos en varias empresas. Aparte, ha sido secretario del Grupo Parlamentario Cs en la anterior legislatura.
Reyero formará parte del Consejo de Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid junto a su compañero de filas y expresidente de la Comunidad Madrid, Ángel Garrido, quien va a ser el nuevo consejero de Transportes, Infraestructuras y Movilidad en el nuevo Ejecutivo autonómico en coalición de PP y Cs.
Ángel Garrido será el nuevo consejero de Transportes, Movilidad e Infraestructuras del Gobierno de Isabel Díaz Ayuso en la Comunidad de Madrid.
El expresidente del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, quién dejó el PP el pasado mes de abril para fichar por Ciudadanos antes de las elecciones generales, sonaba en las quinielas en los últimos días para entrar en el nuevo Ejecutivo regional.
Garrido asumirá una de las Consejerías más importantes desde el punto de vista presupuestario y gestionará las cuentas de Metro, que prevé importantes inversiones en los próximos años, algunas anunciadas en el debate de investidura.
